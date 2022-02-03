Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,518. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 3.77.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightspeed POS stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.