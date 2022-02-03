Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 795.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.77. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

