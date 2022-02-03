LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,334. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

