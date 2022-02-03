LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,334. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Earnings History for LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

