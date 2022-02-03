Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $10.50. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 240,890 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% during the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

