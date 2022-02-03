Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $10.50. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 240,890 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.
In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% during the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
