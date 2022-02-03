Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,529 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,955 shares of company stock worth $1,876,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

