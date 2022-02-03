Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $294.00 to $258.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as low as $268.43 and last traded at $269.83, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.15.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.
In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.63 and a 200 day moving average of $313.99.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.
About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
