Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $294.00 to $258.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as low as $268.43 and last traded at $269.83, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.15.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Lennox International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.63 and a 200 day moving average of $313.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

