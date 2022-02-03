Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

