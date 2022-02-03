Lee Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.