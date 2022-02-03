Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 11,145 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Okta accounts for about 1.4% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $183.01 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.86 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

