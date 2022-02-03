Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $342.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.