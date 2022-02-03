Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

