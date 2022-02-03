Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

