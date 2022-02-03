Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $571.32 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 509.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.30 and a 200 day moving average of $624.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

