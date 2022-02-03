Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTRX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 285.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

