Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.05 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

