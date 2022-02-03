Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up approximately 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Colfax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,318. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

CFX opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

