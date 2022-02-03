Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 18,226 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

