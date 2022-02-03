Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,583 shares of company stock valued at $54,615,958 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

