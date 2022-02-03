Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

