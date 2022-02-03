Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $113,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.40.

Shares of LH opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

