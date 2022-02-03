L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $264.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

