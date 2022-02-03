L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,048. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

