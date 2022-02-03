L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.86. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.07 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

