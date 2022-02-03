L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 3,353 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $205.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

