L2 Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. DaVita comprises approximately 2.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $29,555,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,907. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

