L2 Asset Management LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 46,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

