Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

