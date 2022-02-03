Kylin (KYL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $331,238.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Kylin has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $331,238.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00042572 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00113593 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

