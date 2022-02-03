KWB Wealth Sells 86,254 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,254 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,914. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.