KWB Wealth Sells 12,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415,530 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.