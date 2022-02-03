KWB Wealth Has $541,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,911,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,617. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92.

