KWB Wealth Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.17. 55,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

