KWB Wealth Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,394,000 after buying an additional 823,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,054,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

