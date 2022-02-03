KWB Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $150.26. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,187. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95.

