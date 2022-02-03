Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.