Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
Shares of KLIC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,931. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
