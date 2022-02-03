Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,931. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

