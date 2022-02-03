Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBNT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 45,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,922. Kubient has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

