Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

