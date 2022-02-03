Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,117. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

