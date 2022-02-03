Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

