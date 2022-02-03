Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 126,307 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 808,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,307 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up approximately 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

NIO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 386,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,288,480. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

