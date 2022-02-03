Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after buying an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of YNDX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,627. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

