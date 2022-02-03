Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares during the quarter. iQIYI accounts for 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of iQIYI worth $59,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $44,165,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after buying an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 3,486.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 1,777,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 88,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523,448. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.