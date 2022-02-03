Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,781,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,488,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 46,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

