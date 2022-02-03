Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Livent by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,600. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -250.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

