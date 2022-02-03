Knott David M Increases Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Knott David M increased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Knott David M owned about 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,304. The stock has a market cap of $962.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

