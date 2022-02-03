Kingdom Game 4.0 Achieves Market Capitalization of $465,408.13 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $465,408.13 and $19,135.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.42 or 0.07320612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.37 or 0.99843706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054944 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

