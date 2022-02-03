KeyCorp Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $165.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

