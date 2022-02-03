KeyCorp Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $265.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Shares of UPS opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

