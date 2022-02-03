KeyCorp Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $335.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.97.

NYSE:SHW opened at $294.32 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

