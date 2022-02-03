KeyCorp Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $335.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.97.
NYSE:SHW opened at $294.32 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
